AT&T Q3 Profit Edges Up, EPS Flat; Revenues Down

(RTTNews) - Telecom giant AT&T, Inc. (T) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income attributable to common stock edged up 1.9 percent to $5.98 billion from last year's $5.87 billion.

Earnings per share, meanwhile, remained flat with prior year's $0.80.

Earnings per share from continuing operations climbed 25.4 percent to $0.79 from last year's $0.63.

On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total operating revenues declined 4.1 percent to $30.04 billion from last year's $31.33 billion. Analysts estimated revenues of $29.84 billion for the quarter. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

