AT&T Q3 Profit Down, Revenues Rise - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Telecom giant AT&T, Inc. (T) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income attributable to common stock fell 42.4 percent to $3.44 billion from last year's $5.98 billion.

Earnings per share were $0.48, down 40 percent from prior year's $0.80.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total operating revenues, however, grew 1 percent to $30.35 billion from last year's $30.04 billion. The Street was looking for revenues of $30.19 billion for the quarter.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading at $14.65, up 2.30 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.