AT&T Q2 Income From Cont. Opns Down On Weak Revenues

(RTTNews) - Telecom giant AT&T, Inc. (T) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income attributable to common Stock surged to $4.11 billion from last year's $1.51 billion.

Earnings per share were $0.56, higher than prior year's $0.22.

Income from continuing operations declined 20.4 percent to $4.75 billion from prior year's $5.97 billion. Earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.59, down 22.4 percent from $0.76 a year ago.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating revenues declined 17.1 percent to $29.64 billion from last year's $35.74 billion. Analysts estimated revenues of $29.55 million for the quarter.

In pre-market activity on NYSE, AT&T shares were losing around 2.4 percent to trade at $19.98.

