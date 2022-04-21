Markets
AT&T Q1 Profit Down, Adj. EPS Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Telecom giant AT&T, Inc. (T) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income attributable was $4.8 billion or $0.65 per share, compared to $7.5 billion or $1.02 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.77, compared to prior year's $0.85.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter totaled $38.1 billion, down 13.3 percent from $43.9 billion in the year-ago quarter, reflecting the impact of divested businesses.

Excluding the impacts of WarnerMedia and Xandr from both quarters, standalone AT&T consolidated revenues totaled $29.7 billion, compared to $29.0 billion in the year-ago quarter, up 2.5 percent.

