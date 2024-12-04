AT&T price target raised to $28 from $25 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on AT&T to $28 from $25 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the investor day. The company provided better multi-year service revenue and EBITDA guidance with normalized free cash flow guidance of $18B in 2027, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says AT&T’s organic fiber opportunity improving broadband and mobility market share, and EBITDA margin expansion is expected to drive accelerating earnings and free cash flow per share growth, which it finds attractive at current share levels.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on T:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.