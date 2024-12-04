AT&T price target raised to $27 from $24 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on AT&T to $27 from $24 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm cites an encouraging Investor Day, which should be supportive of about 5%-6% free cash flow growth, and a ramp in its fiber build that will help AT&T improve its cost structure and competitive positioning longer-term.
