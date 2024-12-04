AT&T price target raised to $27 from $24 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on AT&T to $27 from $24 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after attending the company’s Analyst Day, where AT&T focused most of its comments around its broadband strategy — fiber broadband converged with wireless. The company guided to $50B plus in total free cash flow potential over the next three years with $20B going to stock buybacks and $10B of flexibility.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on T:
- Ciena price target raised to $80 from $75 at Needham
- AT&T price target raised to $28 from $25 at JPMorgan
- AT&T price target raised to $27 from $24 at Wells Fargo
- AT&T price target raised to $28 from $26 at Citi
- AT&T price target raised to $27 from $24 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.