News & Insights

Stocks

AT&T price target raised to $27 from $24 at Oppenheimer

December 04, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on AT&T to $27 from $24 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after attending the company’s Analyst Day, where AT&T focused most of its comments around its broadband strategy — fiber broadband converged with wireless. The company guided to $50B plus in total free cash flow potential over the next three years with $20B going to stock buybacks and $10B of flexibility.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on T:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

T

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.