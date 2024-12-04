AT&T price target raised to $27 from $24 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on AT&T to $27 from $24 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after attending the company’s Analyst Day, where AT&T focused most of its comments around its broadband strategy — fiber broadband converged with wireless. The company guided to $50B plus in total free cash flow potential over the next three years with $20B going to stock buybacks and $10B of flexibility.

