AT&T price target raised to $27 from $24 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on AT&T to $27 from $24 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the investor day. AT&T’s valuation should benefit from increased growth visibility, better than expected long term guidance, and a capital return program that could have upside if the company executes in line with guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
