AT&T price target raised to $24 from $22 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on AT&T to $24 from $22 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company says AT&T’s operational execution improvements and cash flow comps should provide comfort on 2025 estimates.
