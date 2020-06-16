AT&T Plans To Cut Thousands Of Jobs, Close Hundreds Of Stores

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T) plans to cut more than 3,400 technician and clerical jobs across the U.S. over the next few weeks, a union representing the company's workers said on Tuesday.

The Communications Workers of America also said that the company plans to permanently close more than 250 AT&T Mobility and Cricket Wireless stores, impacting 1,300 retail jobs.

AT&T reportedly said in an emailed statement that the move aligns with its focus on growth areas along with lower customer demand for some legacy products and the economic impact and changed customer behaviors resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

AT&T reportedly said there will be targeted, but sizable reductions in its workforce across executives, managers and union-represented employees.

In addition, the company reportedly will eliminate more non-payroll workers, most of which are outside the United States.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.