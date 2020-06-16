AT&T plans to cut over 3,000 jobs: Union

US Markets
AT&T Inc has informed Communications Workers of America of its plans to cut more than 3,400 technician and clerical jobs across the country over the next few weeks, the wireless carrier's main labor union said on Tuesday.

AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

