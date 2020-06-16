AT&T plans to cut over 3,000 jobs: Union

June 16 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc T.N has informed Communications Workers of America of its plans to cut more than 3,400 technician and clerical jobs across the country over the next few weeks, the wireless carrier's main labor union said on Tuesday.

AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.