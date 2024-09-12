AT&T Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on AT&T.

Looking at options history for AT&T (NYSE:T) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 100% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $256,174 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $314,871.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $25.0 for AT&T during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AT&T options trades today is 16415.0 with a total volume of 43,734.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AT&T's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

AT&T Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.25 $4.15 $4.25 $25.00 $118.1K 2.5K 279 T CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $0.11 $0.1 $0.1 $21.50 $105.0K 7.1K 15.4K T CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $0.12 $0.11 $0.11 $21.50 $104.5K 7.1K 25.3K T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.35 $3.25 $3.35 $24.00 $75.3K 492 321 T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.43 $0.42 $0.42 $21.00 $73.5K 15.0K 1.8K

About AT&T

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 72 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 16% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 23 million customers, but this business only accounts for 4% of revenue. The firm still holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV but does not consolidate this business in its financial statements.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AT&T, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of AT&T Currently trading with a volume of 16,669,992, the T's price is up by 0.28%, now at $21.51. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days. Expert Opinions on AT&T

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $21.0.

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on AT&T, maintaining a target price of $24. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from MoffettNathanson keeps a Neutral rating on AT&T with a target price of $18.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for AT&T with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

