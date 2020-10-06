AT&T Offers 5G+ Service in Milwaukee to Boost User Experience

AT&T Inc. T has launched 5G+ service in select parts of Downtown Milwaukee to offer unprecedented experiences to enterprises and consumers. The 5G+ service is delivered using the millimeter wave spectrum, which offers download speeds of up to 1 Gbps. New locations where customers can now enjoy 5G+ speeds include Fiserv Forum, Miller Park and the Deer District.



The telecom behemoth’s 5G mmWave speeds are currently available in certain areas of 36 cities across the United States. Subscribers with a compatible device and plan can have access to AT&T’s both categories of 5G. One is the widely available 5G service that is delivered using a low-band spectrum, and the other being the more powerful 5G+ for high-traffic zones.



The company has been investing in Downtown Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin. Dynamic Spectrum Sharing is considered an essential milestone in AT&T’s path to nationwide 5G. The software-based technology enables communications service providers to share the same channel between 4G and 5G users simultaneously. It turns up 5G without turning off LTE, thereby creating a seamless experience for customers.



AT&T’s superior service quality and network resiliency in the current situation are helping it differentiate its wireless offerings. The company is benefiting from lower levels of wireless churn and growing adoption of Unlimited Elite wireless plans. It continues to invest in wireless and wireline networks to expand coverage and improve connectivity.



AT&T has limited visibility into the extent of the impact of COVID-19. The company is confident of its ability to generate strong cash flows, thanks to the resiliency of wireless and broadband services and the demand for business connectivity. While the wireless market remains competitive, AT&T is benefiting from its investments over the past few years to improve network capacity.



AT&T aims to strengthen its balance sheet while investing in key growth areas. These include broadband connectivity in fiber and 5G and software-based entertainment like HBO Max and AT&T TV. The company is also looking for non-core assets monetization opportunities to drive shareholder value.



AT&T’s 5G policy framework hinges on three pillars — mobile 5G, fixed wireless and edge computing. It plans to expand its 5G coverage throughout this year, bringing the power of 5G to more customers. The company believes that as the 5G ecosystem evolves, customers can experience significant enhancements in coverage and speed.



The stock has lost 4.6% in the past six months against 10.1% growth of the industry. The company has a dividend yield of 7.3% compared with the industry’s 4.2%.







AT&T has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Corning Incorporated GLW, Acacia Communications, Inc. ACIA and Harmonic Inc. HLIT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Corning delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 39.9%, on average.



Acacia delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 17%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters.



Harmonic pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 4.4%, on average. The company’s earnings topped the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.