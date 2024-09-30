News & Insights

Stocks
T

AT&T (NYSE:T) Will Sell DirecTV Stake to TPG for $7.6B

September 30, 2024 — 08:14 am EDT

Written by Shrilekha Pethe for TipRanks ->

AT&T (T) announced on Monday that it would sell its 70% stake in its satellite television service, DirecTV, to TPG, a private equity firm, for $7.6 billion in cash. The telecom major expects to receive these cash payments from DirecTV and TPG through 2029.

Details of AT&T’s Sale of Its Stake in DirecTV

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of next year. As a part of this deal, AT&T will receive from TPG an initial payment of $2 billion, subject to certain deductions, during 2025, and will receive additional payments from TPG totaling $500 million in 2029.

AT&T Had Acquired a Stake in DirecTV in 2021

In 2021, AT&T entered into a joint-venture agreement with TPG, where the private equity firm contributed around $1.8 billion in cash in exchange for a 30% stake in DirecTV, valuing the business at around $16 billion at the time. As a part of the deal, AT&T agreed not to sell its stake in DirecTV for a three-year period, which expired on July 31.

However, this deal has not worked out for AT&T as it has faced declining subscribers from the DirecTV business, which has put pressure on its financials. In fact, in its most recent financial year, distributions from DirecTV amounted to $2.04 billion, down from $2.65 billion the previous year. This decline reflects the ongoing challenges AT&T has been dealing with in managing its stake in the satellite TV provider.

Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about T stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys and five Holds. Year-to-date, AT&T has increased by more than 30%, and the average AT&T price target of $21.85 implies a downside potential of 0.23% from current levels.

See more AT&T analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

T

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.