AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.52

AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.52 per share on 1st of February. This means the annual payment is 8.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

AT&T's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, AT&T's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

The next 12 months could see EPS growing very rapidly. If the dividend continues growing along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 79%, which is on the higher side, but certainly feasible.

AT&T Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:T Historic Dividend December 19th 2021

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$1.72 to US$2.08. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.9% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though AT&T's EPS has declined at around 44% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about AT&T's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 4 warning signs for AT&T that investors should take into consideration. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

