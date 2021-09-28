AT&T (NYSE:T) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.52

AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.52 per share on 1st of November. The dividend yield will be 7.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

AT&T Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. AT&T is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 22.9% based on recent performance. This means that the company won't turn a profit over the next year, but with healthy cash flows at the moment the dividend could still be okay to continue.

AT&T Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:T Historic Dividend September 28th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$1.72 to US$2.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.9% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Earnings per share has been sinking by 23% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for AT&T that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

