AT&T names Jason Kilar as CEO of WarnerMedia

April 1 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc T.N on Wednesday named Jason Kilar, former head of video streaming platform Hulu, as the chief executive officer of its unit WarnerMedia, effective May 1.

Kilar will report to AT&T Chief Operating Officer John Stankey, the company said.

Kilar was the chief executive officer of Hulu from 2007 until 2013.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

