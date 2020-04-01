US Markets

AT&T names Jason Kilar as CEO of WarnerMedia

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil McCarten

AT&T Inc on Wednesday named Jason Kilar, former head of video streaming platform Hulu, as the chief executive officer of its unit WarnerMedia, effective May 1.

Kilar will report to AT&T Chief Operating Officer John Stankey, the company said.

Kilar was the chief executive officer of Hulu from 2007 until 2013.

