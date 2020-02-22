AT&T Mobility, CWA Reach Tentative Deal In Mobility Southwest Contract Talks

(RTTNews) - AT&T Mobility has reached a tentative agreement with Communications Workers of America District 6 in Mobility Southwest contract negotiations.

The four-year agreement, which will be submitted to the union's membership for a ratification vote in coming days, covers over 7,300 AT&T Mobility employees in CWA District 6 - the Southwest Region, which includes Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

