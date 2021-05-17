AT&T merging media assets with Discovery to create streaming powerhouse

Adds deal terms

May 17 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc T.N, the owner of HBO and Warner Bros studios, and cable and streaming network Discovery Inc DISCA.O, the owner of lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, will combine their media assets, the U.S. telecoms giant said on Monday.

The proposed deal would put together one of Hollywood's most powerful studios, home to the Harry Potter and Batman franchises, with Discovery's stable of unscripted home, cooking and nature and science shows.

The deal also marks the unwinding of AT&T's $108.7 billion acquisition of U.S. media conglomerate Time Warner in 2018, and underscores its recognition that TV viewership has moved to streaming, where scale is required to take on the likes of Netflix Inc NFLX.O and Walt Disney Co DIS.N.

Under the terms, AT&T would receive $43 billion in a combination of cash, debt securities, and WarnerMedia's retention of certain debt. AT&T's shareholders would receive stock representing 71% of the new company, while Discovery shareholders would own 29% of the new company.

With the acquisition of Time Warner, AT&T sought to create a media and telecoms powerhouse combining content and distribution.

Yet this proved a costly strategy as it simultaneously sought to expand next generation wireless services, most recently borrowing $14 billion to buy more wireless spectrum.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li in New York and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((K.Li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.