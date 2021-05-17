US Markets
AT&T merging media assets with Discovery to create streaming powerhouse

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE KEITH

May 17 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc, T.N the owner of HBO and Warner Bros studios, and cable and streaming network Discovery Inc DISCA.O, the owner of lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, will combine their media assets, the U.S. telecoms giant said on Monday.

Under the terms, AT&T will receive an aggregate amount of $43 billion, it added.

