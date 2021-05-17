AT&T merging media assets with Discovery to create streaming powerhouse

May 17 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc, T.N the owner of HBO and Warner Bros studios, and cable and streaming network Discovery Inc DISCA.O, the owner of lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, will combine their media assets, the U.S. telecoms giant said on Monday.

Under the terms, AT&T will receive an aggregate amount of $43 billion, it added.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li in New York and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru;)

((K.Li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.