AT&T Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.90, changing hands as high as $30.00 per share. AT&T Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of T shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, T's low point in its 52 week range is $26.08 per share, with $39.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.82. The T DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

