AT&T lowers interest costs but ups duration in jumbo exchange

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (IFR) - AT&T gave its balance sheet another good scrubbing last week, completing a jumbo debt exchange that pushed out maturities and lowered funding costs but also increased duration risk for investors.

The move is part of a broader trend among borrowers seeking to take advantage of low rates to refinance expensive debt in a market that draws comfort from the Federal Reserve's pledge to support the credit markets.

The telecoms company - already adept at liability management trades, having done several in recent years - on this occasion targetted a string of bonds maturing between 2031 and 2057 with coupons ranging from as low as 4.30% to as high as 8.75%.

In exchange for those bonds, the company offered investors cash plus new 3.5% 2053s, 3.55% 2055s and 3.65% 2059s, which were priced at 99.418, 99.404 and 99.382 to yield 3.53%, 3.58% and 3.68%.

In all, the company will issue US$7.5bn of the 2053s, US$7.5bn of the 2055s and US$6.5bn of the 2059s, saving itself some US$150m in annual interest payments, according to CreditSights.

"The terms of the exchange were clearly attractive as AT&T was paying a premium," said the research firm, noting that the company was able to upsize the new issue from US$15bn.

An exchange also worked better for AT&T than a tender given holders' desire to maintain their exposure to the credit, said a banker close to the deal.

Yet while that is positive news for the company, investors have to factor in the increased duration risks that come with pushing out the maturities in its bond stack.

"While it is nice to see them try to streamline their balance sheets, they are extending duration considerably," said Scott Barnard, a portfolio manager at asset manager Westwood Holdings Group.

"It does have an impact on the price of their other longer bonds and results in steeper credit curves."

While AT&T's net debt is down about 10% on the year, its index DV01 – a measure of duration, or bonds' price sensitivity to interest rate moves – is up over 40%, said Jason Shoup, head of global credit strategy at Legal & General Investment Management America.

"That is part of the ramifications of all these refis," said Shoup.

"You have the Fed backstopping and buying the front end, you have companies buying back their own debt at the front end, and all the risk is shifted out further in the curve and that’s why you’re seeing a steepening out of the credit curve."

Duration risk, of course, can be hedged, and some investors are happy to do that as they seek higher yields further up the curve.

"It is really about the spread," said Jim Caron, portfolio manager for global fixed income at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

"If you think the spread is attractive, then you buy the bond and hedge out the interest rate risks."

Either way, treasurers are seeing the current environment as an opportunity to clean up balance sheets at time when investors may turn a blind eye to the costs involved in such liability management trades.

"It has everything to do with tax and accounting position of the company and their view on what could happen to tax rates," said a senior banker.

"The juxtaposition of Coke tendering for bonds at a steep dollar price of 130 or 135, or in the case of AT&T taking a long-dated bond and exchanging it even further out the curve and enjoy the tax and accounting implications of that. Two very sophisticated borrowers reaching two different conclusions."

