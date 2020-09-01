AT&T looks to sell digital ad unit - WSJ

Sept 1 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc T.N is exploring a sale of its digital advertising unit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Discussions are at an early stage and may not ultimately result in a sale, the report added.

AT&T declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

