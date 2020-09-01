US Markets
AT&T looks to sell digital ad unit - WSJ

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

AT&T Inc is exploring a sale of its digital advertising unit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Discussions are at an early stage and may not ultimately result in a sale, the report added.

AT&T declined to comment on the report.

