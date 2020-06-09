AT&T Lights Up Dynamic Spectrum Sharing for Nationwide 5G

AT&T Inc. T announced that its Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) is currently live in sections of its network coupled with 5G-enabled devices. The Dallas, TX-based telecommunications company was among the first to present this technology, eventually driving it into 5G standards. AT&T’s 5G policy framework hinges on three pillars — mobile 5G, fixed wireless and edge computing.



DSS is considered an essential milestone on AT&T’s path to nationwide 5G. The software-based technology enables communications service providers to share the same channel between 4G and 5G users simultaneously. It turns up 5G without turning off LTE, thereby creating a seamless experience for customers. The company’s 5G service involves the utilization of millimeter-wave spectrum for deployment in dense pockets while in suburban and rural areas, it intends to deploy 5G on mid- and low-band spectrum holdings.



AT&T believes that as the 5G ecosystem evolves, customers can experience significant enhancements in coverage and speed. AT&T has made its 5G network available in 190 markets across the United States, serving more than 120 million people. This primarily comprises the low-band 850MHz network in suburban and rural areas. The company has a standards-based, mobile 5G+ network live in parts of 35 cities, offering super-fast speeds in dense pockets.



AT&T’s market focus is on providing customers with broadband through its fiber and mobile networks and software-based entertainment offerings such as HBO MAX and AT&T TV. The company continues to move forward with its transformation plan, including its focus on operational efficiencies and costs. Despite coronavirus-induced challenges, the resiliency of AT&T’s wireless, broadband and enterprise businesses provides confidence in its ability to generate strong cash flows to invest in key capital areas including fiber and 5G.



Reportedly, AT&T’s wireless network covers more than 99% of Americans and its fiber network is one of the largest in the country. The company connects more IoT devices than any other provider in North America. Consumers and businesses can access AT&T’s 5G network using the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup and LG V60 ThinQ 5G.



AT&T will continue to expand its 5G coverage throughout this year, bringing the power of 5G to more customers. Shares of AT&T have increased 4% compared with 7.4% growth of the industry in the past year.







AT&T currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Ooma, Inc. OOMA, Acacia Communications, Inc. ACIA and Chegg, Inc. CHGG, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ooma has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 228.2%, on average.



Acacia has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 17.7%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters.



Chegg has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 49.9%, on average.



Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.