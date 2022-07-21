US Markets
AT&T lifts wireless service revenue growth forecast on strong subscriber additions

Chavi Mehta
Eva Mathews
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

AT&T Inc on Thursday raised its forecast for annual revenue growth at its wireless service business on solid subscriber additions as more people travel during the summer and use the company's roaming services.

AT&T has been focusing on making its 5G and fiber internet services widely available and has doubled down on promotional activities to gain subscribers.

The company added 813,000 net new monthly bill paying wireless phone subscribers in the second quarter, benefiting from the expansion of its 5G network, compared with 691,000 additions in the first quarter.

"As a result of our higher-than-forecasted customer growth, we’re increasing our mobility service revenue guidance to 4.5-5% growth for the full year," Chief Executive Officer John Stankey said. AT&T had earlier forecast wireless service revenue growth of 3% or more.

