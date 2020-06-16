AT&T Launches 5G in More Markets to Unlock New Experiences

Yesterday, AT&T Inc. T announced that its 5G network is now live for consumers in 137 additional markets across the country, covering more than 160 million people. With this launch, the Dallas, TX-based telecom giant is currently offering access to 5G on its unlimited wireless plans for consumers and businesses in a total of 327 markets.



Consumers in Atlanta, Baton Rouge, Nashville and Tallahassee, among others, now have access to the AT&T 5G network. Also, the company offers access to its 5G+ network, enabling super-fast speeds and responsive connections in parts of 35 cities. Reportedly, AT&T has the nation’s fastest wireless network as well as the largest network in North America.



The company continues to invest in its wireless and wireline networks to expand coverage and improve connectivity. These investments have also improved critical communications services for first responders using the FirstNet network. Moving on, the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is making its way to AT&T. It is a leading 5G smartphone at a great price, while taking advantage of AT&T’s 5G and advanced LTE networks.



The smartphone is also FirstNet Ready. AT&T’s customers can pre-order it for just $10 a month beginning Jun 19. Access to AT&T’s 5G network comes at no extra cost for customers on AT&T Unlimited Extra and AT&T Unlimited Elite plans. For businesses, 5G is available in the AT&T Business Unlimited Performance, AT&T Business Unlimited Elite and AT&T Mobile Select Priority.



AT&T believes that as the 5G ecosystem evolves, customers can experience significant enhancements in coverage and speed. The company’s 5G service involves the utilization of millimeter-wave spectrum for deployment in dense pockets. In suburban and rural areas, it intends to deploy 5G on mid- and low-band spectrum holdings.



AT&T’s focuses on providing customers with broadband through its fiber and mobile networks. The company continues to move forward with its transformation plan, including operational efficiencies and costs. Despite coronavirus-induced challenges, the resiliency of AT&T’s wireless, broadband and enterprise businesses enhance its ability to generate strong cash flows to invest in key capital areas including fiber and 5G.



AT&T will continue to expand its 5G coverage throughout this year, bringing the power of 5G to more customers. Shares of AT&T have lost 20.8% compared with 9.5% decline of the industry in the past six months.









AT&T currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



