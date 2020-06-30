AT&T Launches 5G in 28 More Markets Using DSS Technology

Yesterday, AT&T Inc. T announced that its 5G network is available to consumers in 28 more markets and covers 179 million people. With this launch, the Dallas, TX-based telecom giant is currently offering access to 5G on its unlimited wireless plans for consumers and businesses in a total of 355 markets across the country. AT&T expects to reach a nationwide 5G coverage this summer.



Consumers in Miami, Jackson, Austin and Salt Lake City, among others, now have access to AT&T’s 5G network. Importantly, the company has deployed Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology in parts of some markets. DSS enables communication service providers to share the same channel between 4G and 5G users simultaneously. It turns up 5G without turning off LTE, thereby creating a seamless experience for customers.



AT&T was among the first to present this technology, eventually driving it into 5G standards. The company continues to invest in its wireless and wireline networks to expand coverage and improve connectivity. Also, AT&T offers access to its 5G+ network, enabling super-fast speeds and responsive connections in parts of 35 cities.



Reportedly, AT&T has the nation’s fastest wireless network as well as the largest network in North America. Its wireless network covers more than 99% of America-based citizens and its fiber network is one of the largest in the country. The company connects more IoT devices than any other provider in North America.



AT&T is focused on providing customers broadband through its fiber and mobile networks. It is moving forward with its transformation plan, including operational efficiencies and cost savings. The company will likely continue aligning its operations to the new customer demand model. This is to maintain its commitment to pay out dividends to shareholders and reduce debt. For 2020, the company expects the dividend payout ratio to be in the 60’s% range.



AT&T invested more than $135 billion in its wireless and wireline networks over the past five years (2015-2019). The company is positioned to expand its 5G coverage throughout this year, bringing 5G to more customers.



Shares of AT&T have lost 23.5% compared with 12% decline of the industry in the past six months. AT&T has a dividend yield of 7.1% compared with 4.8% of the industry.







AT&T currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



