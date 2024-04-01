AT&T Investigates Massive Data Leak Of 73 Mln Accounts

(RTTNews) - AT&T (T) has launched an investigation regarding data leak of around 73 million, consisting of approximately 7.6 million current customers and approximately 65.4 million former account holders, on the dark web.

"AT&T has launched a robust investigation supported by internal and external cybersecurity experts," the company said.

The telecommunication giant said that the leaked data, belonging to 2019 or earlier period, contains personal information such as social security numbers of accountholders, but doesn't include any financial information.

"We have no indications of a compromise of our systems. We determined in 2021 that the information offered on this online forum did not appear to have come from our systems. We believe and are working to confirm that the data set discussed today is the same dataset that has been recycled several times on this forum," AT&T commented.

Upon discovering about the potential data breach about two weeks ago, the company has started resetting passcodes of the impacted current customers.

Also, AT&T urged customers to check whether any changes have been made to their accounts and credit reports, ensuring that the company "will be offering credit monitoring at our expense where applicable."

"In addition, we will be communicating with current and former account holders with compromised sensitive personal information," the company added.

