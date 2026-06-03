AT&T Introduces Simple Fiber Plans Starting At $35/Month

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, AT&T Inc. (T) announced a new streamlined fiber lineup for customers using home internet plans, starting June 7, 2026.

The company now offers plans with speeds 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, 1 GIG and 5 GIG at a starting price of $35 per month for customers who combine AT&T wireless and home internet, helping them to save upto $420 per year.

"This is about delivering straightforward plans for our customers that are packed with value, savings, and powered by a network that performs," said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president and general manager, AT&T Consumer.

In the pre-market hours, T is trading at $24.29, down 1.44 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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