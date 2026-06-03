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AT&T Introduces Simple Fiber Plans Starting At $35/Month

June 03, 2026 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, AT&T Inc. (T) announced a new streamlined fiber lineup for customers using home internet plans, starting June 7, 2026.

The company now offers plans with speeds 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, 1 GIG and 5 GIG at a starting price of $35 per month for customers who combine AT&T wireless and home internet, helping them to save upto $420 per year.

"This is about delivering straightforward plans for our customers that are packed with value, savings, and powered by a network that performs," said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president and general manager, AT&T Consumer.

In the pre-market hours, T is trading at $24.29, down 1.44 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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