AT&T Inc. (T) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

AT&T Inc. (T) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased T prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that T has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.71, the dividend yield is 7.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of T was $28.71, representing a -27.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.70 and a 10.08% increase over the 52 week low of $26.08.

T is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS). T's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports T's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -10.26%, compared to an industry average of -4.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the T Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to T through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have T as a top-10 holding:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB)

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FMK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FMK with an increase of 17.28% over the last 100 days. FTHI has the highest percent weighting of T at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.