AT&T Inc. (T) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

AT&T Inc. (T) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased T prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that T has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.35, the dividend yield is 7.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of T was $27.35, representing a -19.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.88 and a 3.8% increase over the 52 week low of $26.35.

T is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS). T's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.31. Zacks Investment Research reports T's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.96%, compared to an industry average of -9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the t Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to T through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have T as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR)

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDRR with an decrease of -0.17% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of T at 99%.

