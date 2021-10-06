AT&T Inc. (T) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

AT&T Inc. (T) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased T prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that T has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.35, the dividend yield is 7.61%.
The previous trading day's last sale of T was $27.35, representing a -19.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.88 and a 3.8% increase over the 52 week low of $26.35.
T is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS). T's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.31. Zacks Investment Research reports T's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.96%, compared to an industry average of -9.4%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the t Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to T through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have T as a top-10 holding:
- Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR)
- First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)
- iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
- iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
- VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FDRR with an decrease of -0.17% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of T at 99%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryT
Explore DividendsExplore
Most Popular
- AT&T Inc. (T) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 08, 2021
- Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021
- BHP Group Limited (BHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 02, 2021
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2021