AT&T Inc. (T) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

AT&T Inc. (T) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased T prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.96% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of T was $39.25, representing a -1.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.70 and a 35.72% increase over the 52 week low of $28.92.

T is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. (CHL). T's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.23. Zacks Investment Research reports T's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.3%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the T Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to T through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have T as a top-10 holding:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

iShares Trust (VLUE)

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)

iShares Trust (IYZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VLUE with an increase of 16.95% over the last 100 days. HDV has the highest percent weighting of T at 9.97%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.