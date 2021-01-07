AT&T Inc. (T) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 08, 2021

AT&T Inc. (T) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased T prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that T has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of T was $29.83, representing a -24.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.55 and a 14.38% increase over the 52 week low of $26.08.
T is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS). T's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports T's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.25%, compared to an industry average of -5%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the T Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to T through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have T as a top-10 holding:
- VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)
- VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL)
- VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA)
- VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)
- VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum ETF (ULVM).
The top-performing ETF of this group is CDL with an increase of 15.67% over the last 100 days. CDC has the highest percent weighting of T at 10000%.
