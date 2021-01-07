AT&T Inc. (T) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 08, 2021

AT&T Inc. (T) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased T prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that T has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of T was $29.83, representing a -24.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.55 and a 14.38% increase over the 52 week low of $26.08.

T is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS). T's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports T's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.25%, compared to an industry average of -5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the T Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to T through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have T as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL)

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA)

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Value Momentum ETF (ULVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CDL with an increase of 15.67% over the last 100 days. CDC has the highest percent weighting of T at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.