AT&T Inc. (T) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

AT&T Inc. (T) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased T prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that T has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.98, the dividend yield is 6.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of T was $30.98, representing a -6.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.24 and a 17.57% increase over the 52 week low of $26.35.

T is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS). T's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.76. Zacks Investment Research reports T's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.93%, compared to an industry average of 1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the T Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to T through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have T as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFVA)

iShares Trust (VLUE)

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW)

iShares Trust (IYZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VFVA with an increase of 36.52% over the last 100 days. FDL has the highest percent weighting of T at 9.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.