AT&T Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AT&T Inc. (T):

Earnings: $2.14 billion in Q4 vs. -$23.57 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.30 in Q4 vs. -$3.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AT&T Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.75 billion or $0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.56 per share Revenue: $32.02 billion in Q4 vs. $31.34 billion in the same period last year.

