AT&T Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $3.17 billion, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $3.95 billion, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AT&T Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.69 billion or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $42.34 billion from $44.59 billion last year.

AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $2.69 Bln. vs. $3.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.76 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q3): $42.34 Bln vs. $44.59 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.