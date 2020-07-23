AT&T Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $1.56 billion, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $3.97 billion, or $0.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, AT&T Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.72 billion or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.9% to $40.95 billion from $44.96 billion last year.

AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $4.72 Bln. vs. $2.82 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.83 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q2): $40.95 Bln vs. $44.96 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.