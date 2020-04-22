AT&T Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $4.96 billion, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $4.35 billion, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, AT&T Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 billion or $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $42.78 billion from $44.83 billion last year.

AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.50 Bln. vs. $2.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.84 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q1): $42.78 Bln vs. $44.83 Bln last year.

