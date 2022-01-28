AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Just Released Its Yearly Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

There's been a notable change in appetite for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares in the week since its annual report, with the stock down 11% to US$24.12. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$169b were in line with what the analysts predicted, AT&T surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$2.76 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:T Earnings and Revenue Growth January 28th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the 15 analysts covering AT&T, is for revenues of US$156.8b in 2022, which would reflect a perceptible 7.1% reduction in AT&T's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decrease 10.0% to US$2.51 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$157.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.65 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at US$29.98, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values AT&T at US$41.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$19.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 7.1% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 1.9% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 0.1% per year. The forecasts do look bearish for AT&T, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for AT&T. The consensus also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that sales are performing in line with expectations. Plus, our data suggests that AT&T is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple AT&T analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with AT&T (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

