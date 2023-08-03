AT&T, Inc. - 5.625% NT REDEEM 01 (TBC) Price Target Decreased by 10.42% to 30.48

The average one-year price target for AT&T, Inc. - 5.625% NT REDEEM 01 (NYSE:TBC) has been revised to 30.48 / share. This is an decrease of 10.42% from the prior estimate of 34.02 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.78 to a high of 41.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.74% from the latest reported closing price of 22.96 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in AT&T, Inc. - 5.625% NT REDEEM 01. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBC is 0.47%, a decrease of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.88% to 6,173K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,468K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,480K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBC by 8.98% over the last quarter.
PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,521K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBC by 13.69% over the last quarter.
PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 678K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares, representing a decrease of 59.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBC by 33.98% over the last quarter.
PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 610K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares, representing an increase of 13.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBC by 11.07% over the last quarter.
PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 501K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBC by 4.17% over the last quarter.
