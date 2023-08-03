AT&T, Inc. - 5.35% NT REDEEM 01 (TBB) Price Target Decreased by 8.64% to 29.45

The average one-year price target for AT&T, Inc. - 5.35% NT REDEEM 01 (NYSE:TBB) has been revised to 29.45 / share. This is an decrease of 8.64% from the prior estimate of 32.24 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.35 to a high of 40.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.73% from the latest reported closing price of 22.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in AT&T, Inc. - 5.35% NT REDEEM 01. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBB is 0.48%, an increase of 3.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 10,901K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 3,951K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,976K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBB by 7.44% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 2,437K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,311K shares, representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBB by 13.88% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 1,084K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 633K shares, representing an increase of 41.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBB by 75.13% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 977K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares, representing an increase of 13.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBB by 9.73% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 802K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBB by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.