AT&T Inc. - Corporate Bond (TBB) Price Target Decreased by 10.31% to 25.06

The average one-year price target for AT&T Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:TBB) has been revised to $25.06 / share. This is a decrease of 10.31% from the prior estimate of $27.94 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.27 to a high of $30.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.97% from the latest reported closing price of $22.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in AT&T Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 25.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBB is 0.29%, an increase of 13.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.05% to 7,336K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 4,187K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,563K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBB by 7.88% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 1,619K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares , representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBB by 10.04% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 614K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 661K shares , representing a decrease of 7.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBB by 3.35% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 581K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares , representing an increase of 36.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBB by 50.27% over the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund holds 144K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing an increase of 43.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBB by 74.00% over the last quarter.

