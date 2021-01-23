Markets
T

AT&T Holds Exclusive Talks To Sell DirecTV Stake To TPG: Reports

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T) is holding exclusive talks to sell minority stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG, according to media reports, citing person familiar with the matter. The deal would allow the U.S. wireless carrier to trim its net debt of close to $150 billion, reports stated.

A potential deal is weeks away, and the talks could still fall apart, the Bloomberg reported, and the agreement being discussed is highly structured and would include preferred stock.

Representatives for AT&T and TPG declined to comment.

Lat month, AT&T agreed to sell its Crunchyroll anime business to Funimation Global Group, a joint venture of Sony Pictures Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment, for $1.175 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular