AT&T, FirstNet Authority Announce Up To $8 Bln Network Investment To Boost Public Safety Network

February 13, 2024 — 06:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T), a telecom company, on Tuesday with its partner the First Responder Network Authority or FirstNet Authority has announced plans to invest up to $8 billion for a period of 10 years to further expand FirstNet, America's public safety network.

Out of which, $6.3 billion will be invested through First Responder's network contract with AT&T to provide full 5G capabilities on FirstNet, expanded mission-critical services, and enhanced coverage. First Responder expects an additional $2 billion for ongoing investments in coverage enhancements for public safety, which is currently under discussion by the parties.

"Starting in March, FirstNet will be the first and only wireless network to provide America's first responders with always-on priority and preemption across 5G, expanding to include all AT&T 5G commercial spectrum," the company said.

AT&T noted that it is deploying a new standalone FirstNet 5G network with dedicated public safety functionality and features.

