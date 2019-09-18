US Markets

AT&T explores parting ways with DirecTV unit- WSJ

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

AT&T is exploring parting from its DirecTV unit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sept 18 (Reuters) - AT&T is exploring parting from its DirecTV unit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The wireless carrier's shares rose 1.5% in after-market trading.

AT&T did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0344;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular