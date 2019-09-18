AT&T explores parting ways with DirecTV unit- WSJ

Sept 18 (Reuters) - AT&T is exploring parting from its DirecTV unit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The wireless carrier's shares rose 1.5% in after-market trading.

AT&T did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

