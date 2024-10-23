AT&T expects higher capital investment in Q4

Expects FY24 capital investments at “high end” of $21B-$22B range.
- AT&T says targeting net debt to adjusted EBITDA in 2.5x range in 1H25
- AT&T backs FY24 adjusted EPS view $2.15-$2.25, consensus $2.20
- AT&T reports Q3 adjusted EPS 60c, consensus 57c
