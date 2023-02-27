AT&T Expects Free Cash Flow To Be Greater In Back Half Of This Year

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T) expects free cash flow to be greater in the back half of this year due to the timing of capital investments and device payments as well as incentive compensation impacts, particularly in the first quarter of the year and moderating throughout the year.

At the Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference, Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, AT&T, said he expects 2023 free cash flow growth to be supported by wireless and fiber revenue growth as well as benefits from ongoing cost transformation initiatives, which are expected to increasingly support the company's profitability.

The company is using free cash flow after dividends to help reduce debt as it seeks to achieve net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA in the 2.5x range by early 2025.

Desroches indicated that AT&T remains committed to its strategy of becoming a scaled 5G and fiber provider. He still expects capital investment to peak in 2022 and 2023. The company remains on target to reach more than 200 million people with mid-band 5G by the end of the year and expects to pass 30 million-plus consumer and business fiber locations by the end of 2025.

