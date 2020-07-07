Markets
T

AT&T Expanding 25% Discount to More Customers

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

AT&T (NYSE: T) is giving new customers a break on certain wireless plans. The sprawling telecom announced on Monday that it has expanded a 25% discount program to include doctors, nurses, and teachers.

They'll be eligible for the discount, which applies to its unlimited plans (namely the Starter, Extra, and Elite), starting this Friday, July 10. Customers can sign up on a dedicated page at the company's website. The discount also applies to family plans, in addition to single-user lines. According to AT&T, the discount could save customers as much as $50 per month on a four-line Unlimited Elite plan, as an example.

The program already covers first responders, plus current and former military personnel. 

An AT&T store on Long Island.

Image source: AT&T.

Such initiatives are not unusual with big telecom companies these days, as the market remains ever competitive. Perhaps more significantly, many wireless customers are feeling the pinch of an economy tightening because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Following AT&T's announcement, Verizon Communications similarly expanded its own program by bringing in teachers and nurses. T-Mobile US has a more-limited one in place for first responders.

AT&T is piggybacking other initiatives onto its discount scheme. It announced that it is also donating over $1 million to educator organizations such as Teach for America and the Alliance for Excellent Education. 

As a bellwether stock not only in the telecom segment but for the entire equities realm, AT&T was more or less moving along with the broader stock market on Tuesday, slipping by 0.3% in early afternoon trading.

10 stocks we like better than AT&T
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AT&T wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T VZ TMUS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular