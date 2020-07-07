AT&T Expanding 25% Discount to More Customers

AT&T (NYSE: T) is giving new customers a break on certain wireless plans. The sprawling telecom announced on Monday that it has expanded a 25% discount program to include doctors, nurses, and teachers.

They'll be eligible for the discount, which applies to its unlimited plans (namely the Starter, Extra, and Elite), starting this Friday, July 10. Customers can sign up on a dedicated page at the company's website. The discount also applies to family plans, in addition to single-user lines. According to AT&T, the discount could save customers as much as $50 per month on a four-line Unlimited Elite plan, as an example.

The program already covers first responders, plus current and former military personnel.

Image source: AT&T.

Such initiatives are not unusual with big telecom companies these days, as the market remains ever competitive. Perhaps more significantly, many wireless customers are feeling the pinch of an economy tightening because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Following AT&T's announcement, Verizon Communications similarly expanded its own program by bringing in teachers and nurses. T-Mobile US has a more-limited one in place for first responders.

AT&T is piggybacking other initiatives onto its discount scheme. It announced that it is also donating over $1 million to educator organizations such as Teach for America and the Alliance for Excellent Education.

As a bellwether stock not only in the telecom segment but for the entire equities realm, AT&T was more or less moving along with the broader stock market on Tuesday, slipping by 0.3% in early afternoon trading.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.