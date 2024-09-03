News & Insights

AT&T Enters 5-yr Deal With Nokia To Support Its Fiber Network Footprint - Quick Facts

September 03, 2024 — 08:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nokia has signed a multi-year agreement with AT&T to deploy next-generation fiber access technology. Nokia will provide Lightspan MF and Altiplano platforms under the agreement. The five-year deal will include fiber network upgrades to AT&T's current footprint and next-generation fiber technologies for future network expansions and is Build America, Buy America-compliant.

Sandy Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: "Our fiber solution opens the door to a full range of PON technologies available on the same platform and fiber. This includes 10/25G PON today and eventually 50/100G PON in the future. Ultimately this can help operators like AT&T make the most of their existing fiber broadband networks today and in the future."

