Stocks
DISCA

AT&T Earns Upgrade with Discovery Deal in Sight

Contributor
David Moadel TipRanks
Published

AT&T (NYSE: T) is a global, diversified telecommunications company. I am bullish on T stock.

Of course, I'm not the only commentator who's bullish on A&T. Indeed, one big-bank analyst made an interesting "discovery" (pun fully intended) and just gave T stock a rating upgrade.

At the same time, T stock might be in the midst of a technical turnaround. It's been getting smashed since May, but a major merger could be just the catalyst the bulls need for a long-term rebound.

Plus, while you're waiting and holding T stock, you can collect a generous 8.75% annualized dividend yield. With all of that in mind, let's see what one Wall Street expert has to say about AT&T's future prospects.

A Clearer Story

Would it be fair to call AT&T a "story" stock? That might sound like an unusual designation as AT&T is among the oldest and most established companies in the United States.

Yet, there is a story in progress with AT&T as the company pivots towards 5G network connectivity, as well as the acquisition of value-packed media-content assets.

Knowing this, Morgan Stanley's Simon Flannery assured investors that AT&T will soon have a "clearer" story and that "important catalysts" in 2022's first half could give new life to T stock.

This vote of confidence is opportunely timed, as AT&T's investors could definitely use a shot in the arm after this year's brutal share-price beatdown from $32 to $23.

Flannery upgraded T stock from equal weight (similar to neutral) to overweight (similar to buy). He also lowered his price target on the stock from $32 to $28, but that's understandable as price-target adjustments typically must be made after stocks take a sharp downturn.

Besides, the Morgan Stanley analyst feels that the AT&T share price is undervalued.

"At these levels we believe the stock is discounting an overly negative outlook; indeed less than one third of the covering analysts have a positive rating on the stock," Flannery observed.

Discovering a Bullish Catalyst

We'll provide more details on exactly how the analyst community feels about T stock in a moment.

First, however, we should take note of the "important catalysts" that Flannery was referring to.

Among those, according to Flannery, are AT&T's "solid" financials and recent operating performance, along with the company's "industry-leading postpaid phone adds."

Yet, we can't ignore what might be the coming year's biggest catalyst for T stock. Specifically, Discovery, Inc.'s (DISCA) merger with AT&T's WarnerMedia, could take place by the middle of 2022.

Once that merger is complete, AT&T will be left with "a much clearer and focused communications business," according to Flannery.

Reportedly, Discovery forecasts additional 2023 earnings of $4.1 billion, with an upside potential of around $4.7 billion. So, this deal should be value-accretive to AT&T.

Consequently, T stock should move higher sooner or later, though investors should be patient.

"We believe AT&T's core communications business is undervalued and should re-rate as we get more clarity on the WarnerMedia/Discovery transaction," Flannery explained.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, AT&T has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on four Buys, three Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average AT&T price target of $29 implies 19.9% upside potential.

The Takeaway

T stock still offers a terrific dividend yield and an irrationally low share price.

Plus, with the impending closure of the WarnerMedia/Discovery deal, it's hard to envision a better bargain than AT&T stock.

Not every analyst likes T stock now, but Flannery's cited catalysts offer the hope of a powerful turnaround.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, David Moadel did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates  Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DISCA T

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

TipRanks

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular